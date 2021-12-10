South Arkansas county jail sergeant arrested for sexual assault

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - A sergeant with the Union County Detention Center in El Dorado, Arkansas is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, says Union County Sheriff’s Office’s Sheriff Ricky Roberts.

KNOE 8 News received a news release from Sheriff Roberts Thursday night stating investigators with the sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for Michael Vick Jr., a Sergeant with the Union County Detention Center.

The warrant was obtained Tuesday, Dec. 7 for four counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

“An investigation was launched after an employee with the UC Detention Center informed administrators of witnessing inappropriate behavior between Vick and a female inmate,” said Roberts in a news release.

Authorities with the sheriff’s office say Vick reported to work on Dec. 8, 2021 and was arrested upon his arrival. Vick’s currently being held at the detention center, and his first appearance is pending for Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.