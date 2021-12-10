Advertisement

Parent says Swanson Center for Youth made her son worse

By Tyler Englander
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A parent of a man incarcerated at Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe is speaking out about the conditions her son faces inside the facility.

Lameka Smith says her son, now 19, has been in the Office of Juvenile Justice’s custody since he was 13 for two sexual assault convictions. She says Swanson has done nothing to help rehabilitate her son.

Smith says her son, who suffers from mental health problems, has received no counseling or job training for when he does return to society. She says he also has to endure abuse from guards.

Smith thinks the state should focus on programs to help children before they go to prison.

“There is nowhere for help when they have issues,” explained Smith. “They don’t understand how to cope with drug problems, peer pressure. There is nowhere for the kids to even start at in this community.”

Smith also said she is not in favor of the new $26 million facility currently being constructed on the Swanson campus.

“I’m not on board,” Smith told KNOE. “If they can find a way to make a facility for children, not a jail, yeah, I would be on board, but not a jail. It needs to be a facility to help youth, not to hurt youth.”

Smith will share her story at a community meeting on Dec. 9 at the Emily P. Robinson Community Center in Monroe.

