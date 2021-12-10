OCS takes on Southern Lab in state championship game

Click here to see the score for the championship game. The game begins at noon.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh and the Eagles are ramping up for their state title game Friday, Dec. 10. The team met at school early to load onto the busses and head to New Orleans.

A large group of Eagle fans made an appearance to send their team off to a victory. OCS is looking to win their 8th state title against Southern Lab.

The players’ moms are hyped and ready to support their sons.

“Good luck, play your best and leave it all on the field. You can only do your best. If you do your best and you win, it’s amazing. If you do your best and lose, you’ve still done your best and you have nothing to hang your head about. I feel good about it. We’re going to come up with a championship,” Angela Hamby said.

OCS faithful are traveling to watch the game in the Caesars Superdome at noon.

You can watch the game online here, but a fee is required.

