New La. Senate committee begins oversight of state police

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Senate Oversight Committee on Louisiana State Police met this week for the first time. The committee was created to make recommendations on how to improve LSP after several excessive force incidents, where many originated in Northeast Louisiana.

It’s made up of seven members, including State Sen. Katrina Jackson and State Sen. Glen Womack.

Each of the committee members asked state police officials many questions on ways they could figure out how to make the agency better. Topics of large discussion were body cameras and use of force policies.

“I think that’s what we’ve tried to do over the course of the last year, is look at ourselves in the mirror, challenge all of our personnel to look at themselves in the mirror and identify from our own personal shortcomings to the agencies shortcomings and what we can do to improve that,” said the Assistant Superintendent Chief of Staff, Lt. Colonel Doug Cain.

During the first of many hearings to come, LSP’s assistant superintendent said they’re reflecting on incidents in the past and taking accountability for them. Senator Cleo Fields pressed LSP about what the body camera requirements are. LSP said it’s the expectation when an officer goes active, their body camera and or in-car camera should be on.

“When we say 10-8 when they go active if for some reason their camera is malfunctioning that is supposed to be reported at the beginning of a shift it is logged into our desk log and that is noted,” said Captain Robert Burns.

Senator Katrina Jackson asked what disciplinary actions may look like if a trooper fails to turn on their body camera.

“We have certain variables and I hate to give you a blanket answer because I don’t want to be held to that when there’s always an extenuating circumstance, but we do look at it from a disciplinary standpoint, and at that point, I look at has this trooper done this before? Is it their first time?” said Lieutenant Colonel Chavez Cammon, the Deputy Superintendent over Patrol, LSP.

Another topic was the use of force and what officers do if they use force during a traffic stop or arrest. LSP said troopers need to file a 66-60 form when an officer uses force, but what happens if an officer doesn’t file that report?

“What happens is that particular supervisor or chain of command, then either submit information up through the chain of command of identifying that one of our personnel has violated policy procedure. That would then be looked at through our internal affairs division which would look through the eyes of our policy procedures to determine what administration procedures were violated,” said Lieutenant Cammon.

Then state police will conduct an investigation to decide what disciplinary actions are appropriate, which LSP says takes an average of 60 days.

The Ouachita Parish chapter of the NAACP said this committee is a great way to make sure reform becomes a reality.

“They’re calling more for accountability and that accountability, I heard, it doesn’t stop at the bottom and works its way up. It’s going to start at the top with leadership, team efforts to investigate within their own surroundings,” said Reverend Ambrose Douzart.

Douzart said the committee is long overdue, and he looks forward to the change that will hopefully come from it.

