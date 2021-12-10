Advertisement

Mississippi County man sentenced to 46 years for murder

A man was sentenced Thursday to 46 years in prison after being found guilty on a first-degree...
A man was sentenced Thursday to 46 years in prison after being found guilty on a first-degree murder charge, prosecutors said.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURDETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 9, to 46 years in prison after being found guilty on a first-degree murder charge.

According to a media release from 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, Dennis Davis Jr., 19, of Mississippi County was found guilty after a three-day trial at the Burdette courthouse.

Davis was on trial this week for the Aug. 2020 murder of Demetrius Crawley Jr.

Osceola police went to the 500 block of South Main Street after getting a call about the shooting. Crawley was found with gunshot wounds.

Crawley Jr. was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

“Video surveillance showed that Davis and three other men waited outside a residence in a car,” Chrestman said. “And when Crawley left the house, Davis and an accomplice exited the vehicle and shot Crawley.”

Chrestman said prosecutors and police helped to make the case happen.

“This is the second shooting case that Osceola prosecutors have tried since jury trials resumed, and this is the second guilty verdict. (Prosecutors Dustin H.) Jones and (Jeremy) Thomas are dedicated prosecutors, and their hard work continues to prove that Osceola will not tolerate gun violence,” Chrestman said.

