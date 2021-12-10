Advertisement

Hundreds sign petition to reopen Popeyes buffet in Lafayette

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this life, you have two choices; you can mourn the loss of one of the greatest culinary institutions in Acadiana, or you can take action.

Earlier this week, Lafayette’s Hot 107.9 reported the legendary, last of its kind Popeyes buffet at the Pinhook Road location would never return, shuttered by the onset of COVID-19 in March of 2020.

The news sent shockwaves and heartbreak through south Louisiana. Never again would patrons be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat biscuits, fried chicken, and mashed potatoes for less than $12.

Days after the news broke, over 220 people have signed a Change.org petition to bring back the buffet.

“We the people request that the last Popeyes buffet be reopened, to serve as a beacon of hope for fried chicken lovers everywhere,” organizer M. Richard wrote.

“This is a national staple,” one petitioner wrote. “Even Anthony Bourdain dined at the location for three days in a row.”

PREVIOUS STORY: The last Popeyes buffet in the world has closed for good

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affidavits for arrest warrant states the owner and several employees face felony charges
Abuse allegations at Calhoun behavioral clinic lead to arrests
Rayville High School, Dec. 9, 2021
No weapon found at Rayville High School after rumors spark scare
Christopher Williams, 23 of West Monroe
West Monroe man wanted on attempted murder charge captured in Arkansas
Bastrop man arrested, involved in GSU homecoming shooting
Two juveniles escaped from the Swanson Center for the Youth in Monroe early Friday morning. <br...
Parent says Swanson Center for Youth made her son worse

Latest News

OCS plays Southern Lab Friday, December 10 in the Caesar's Superdome at noon.
Southern Lab Kittens defeat OCS Eagles in state championship game
Garth Brooks will be ‘Callin Baton Rouge’
‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’: Garth Brooks concert tickets on sale Friday
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Grambling State University announced its new head football coach, Hue...
Hue Jackson announced as 14th head coach at Grambling State