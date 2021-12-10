Advertisement

Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Investigators in Southern California are investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.

A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affidavits for arrest warrant states the owner and several employees face felony charges
Abuse allegations at Calhoun behavioral clinic lead to arrests
Rayville High School, Dec. 9, 2021
No weapon found at Rayville High School after rumors spark scare
Christopher Williams, 23 of West Monroe
West Monroe man wanted on attempted murder charge captured in Arkansas
Bastrop man arrested, involved in GSU homecoming shooting
Two juveniles escaped from the Swanson Center for the Youth in Monroe early Friday morning. <br...
Parent says Swanson Center for Youth made her son worse

Latest News

OCS plays Southern Lab Friday, December 10 in the Caesar's Superdome at noon.
Southern Lab Kittens defeat OCS Eagles in state championship game
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’
The Wuhan Institute of Virology is seen in this file footage. Nearly two years into the...
LIVE: WH COVID-19 response briefing; Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on virus’ animal origins
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging across the country as hospitals brace for a...
COVID: Hospitals strained with delta surging