Bastrop board of alderman didn’t agree on police chief or civil service board member

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - There was little to no progress made in Bastrop’s city business during their meeting on Dec. 9, 2021. The board of alderman voted on a police chief and civil service board member but neither of those things was decided on.

Mayor Betty Alford-Olive appointed DeWayne Reed as chief and at tonight’s meeting, the council voted on it. Reed has already been serving as the probational police chief of the department. Olive said her decision is contingent upon a hearing later this month for Carl Givens, who appealed his suspension and demotion from police chief to captain.

“It is my recommendation to appoint Chief Reed with a condition as stated to me by the state examiner, awaiting for the fourth district court to weigh in on Mr. Givens’ case,” said Olive.

When it was time to vote, three members voted no, and two voted yes.

Angela Moore was one of the aldermen that voted no. Moore says she’s waiting on two upcoming hearings for Bastrop police officers, and a hearing in court for Carl Givens to play out.

“There’s too many resolved issues within the police department. I think it’s fair and just to let all those other issues be resolved before we appoint a chief,” said Moore. “We have one Officer that has an appeal in the court system right now and I think that would only be fair if we let that be resolved if we have an answer to that before we appoint a chief.”

Olive said she’s just trying to move the city forward by appointing a chief under civil service law. She said she feels obligated to appoint reed.

“I think it stifles the image of the city in respect to unity and are we really working together? Do we all have the same agenda? My agenda is clear. It’s to move the city forward, I can’t speak to anybody else’s agenda,” said Olive.

As far as the Civil Service Board goes, Patricia Whaley’s term ends tomorrow, so the city attorney Rodney Pierre said a member needs to be appointed to replace her position. A motion was made to appoint a new member to civil service, but it was not seconded. The city attorney, Rodney Pierre, said it’s important to fill the vacancy so the board can have enough members for a quorum because of the upcoming hearings from Christopher Releford and Keesonya Lynch.

Olive said she’s shocked the board didn’t vote on a new member.

“I’m really surprised because here again, we were attempting to fulfill an obligation, there’s a void there and I made it clear and I think the attorney made it quite clear what the responsibility is. The mayor appoints the council to advise and consent so as a result, we have a vacancy there,” said Olive.

Alderman Whaley said they will vote on a civil service board member next week. In the meantime, a crucial hearing is scheduled for Releford on Dec. 17, 2021, but there’s no say if they’ll have enough members on the board in time to proceed.

