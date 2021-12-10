Advertisement

Adopt a Pet: Honeycomb!

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet this cute orange ball of fluff! Her name is honeycomb and she’s about 8 weeks old.

She’s looking for her forever home where she can run around and play.

You can adopt her through River Cities Humane Society for Cats, but they ask that you fill out an adoption application first and then call them to set up an appointment before showing up.

Right now there’s a promotion for the month of December where you can adopt two cats for $100.

And they’re having a PetSmart adoption event Saturday, December 11th from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. They’ll have kittens, baked goods, pet presents, and more.

You can fill out applications to volunteer or foster. Donations of food and other supplies are always much appreciated, and you can check their Facebook page for some of their most needed items.

Right now the shelter’s Christmas Wishlist includes bleach (they use a gallon daily), non-clumping litter, 33-gallon trash bags, canned cat food, treats, toys, cat scratchers, new or used blankets/sheets/pillowcases, meat flavored baby food, paper towels, shop towels, puppy pads, paper plates, bowls, brooms, liquid laundry detergent, pet carriers, and more!

While you’re filling out an adoption, volunteer, or foster application, you can also check out their online store with merchandise and 2022 River Cities Calendars! All the proceeds go toward River Cities, which is one of the region’s only no-kill cat shelters.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information. They’re located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affidavits for arrest warrant states the owner and several employees face felony charges
Abuse allegations at Calhoun behavioral clinic lead to arrests
Rayville High School, Dec. 9, 2021
No weapon found at Rayville High School after rumors spark scare
Christopher Williams, 23 of West Monroe
West Monroe man wanted on attempted murder charge captured in Arkansas
Bastrop man arrested, involved in GSU homecoming shooting
Two juveniles escaped from the Swanson Center for the Youth in Monroe early Friday morning. <br...
Parent says Swanson Center for Youth made her son worse

Latest News

On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Grambling State University announced its new head football coach, Hue...
Hue Jackson announced as 14th head coach at Grambling State
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates dueing an NFL football game...
Glenn Foster was found dead in a police cruiser upon arrival at Ala. medical facility, attorneys say
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
OCS plays Southern Lab Friday, December 10 in the Caesar's Superdome at noon.
OCS takes on Southern Lab in state championship game