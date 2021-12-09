Advertisement

West Monroe man wanted on attempted murder charge captured in Arkansas

Christopher Williams, 23 of West Monroe
Christopher Williams, 23 of West Monroe
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in south Arkansas have captured a man wanted on a warrant out of northeast Louisiana.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department received a call about a suspicious person Thursday morning. Police say they made contact with him in the 700 block of Hickory Street in Texarkana, Ark. around 8 a.m.

Texarkana police say they identified him as Christopher Williams, 23, of West Monroe.

According to a news release from the police department, Williams is wanted for attempted second-degree murder out of Ouachita Parish.

Williams was taken into custody, transported to the Miller County Jail, and is currently awaiting extradition to Monroe.

