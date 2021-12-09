Teacher sentenced in sexual assault case released

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Clay County school teacher arrested and sentenced earlier this year in a sexual assault case has been released from custody, authorities said Wednesday.

Sarah Beth Isom, 23, of Rector was arrested in August after an investigation by Clay County authorities.

Isom was sentenced in October to 120 days in the Clay County jail after pleading guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault in the case. She was originally arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault in the investigation, in which authorities said they received enough information to make an arrest in the case. Authorities also said the five-week investigation also uncovered information that Isom was having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage male.

She was released Dec. 7 on the charge after serving three months on the charge.

According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, Isom’s family made the request for Isom to be released and that she was a model inmate in the jail.

The release had to be approved by the prosecuting attorney’s office as well as the defense in the case.

As part of an original plea agreement in the case, Isom received 60 months probation and had to register as a sex offender.

Miller said Isom also has to be employed.

