Southern University Law Center accreditation reaffirmed for the next 10 years

The following information is from the Southern University Law Center.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center’s (SULC) regional accrediting agency, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), has reaffirmed the institution’s accreditation for the next 10 years.

“We are proud of the hard work of our faculty and staff to achieve SULC’s accreditation reaffirmation,” said John K. Pierre, chancellor of the Southern University Law Center. “SULC remains a quality higher education institution that continuously lives out its mission to provide access and opportunity to all.”

Throughout the entire process, including during the height of the global pandemic, SULC updated policies, practices and procedure while enhancing instructional methods that contributed to continued student success. The SULC faculty and administration spent significant time enhancing its program of legal education with little disruption to the academic experience of its student-body. SULC has scaled its policies and practices to ensure continued student success by working to maintain a culture of accountability.

“We are so thankful for all the hard work and diligent efforts of the SULC family, including administrators, faculty, staff, and students,” said Regina Ramsey James, vice chancellor for institutional accountability and accreditation. “Significant changes were made to the SULC leadership team in the middle of the reaffirmation process; furthermore, all in-person activities were interrupted due to the occurrence of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, under the leadership of Chancellor John K. Pierre, we were able to complete the Compliance Certification Report and demonstrate compliance with the sixty-six (66) applicable standards, develop and implement a Quality Enhancement Plan, and host, via a virtual site visit, a committee of peers to review them all.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.