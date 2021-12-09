Site Selectors Guild visits Monroe, gives important advice

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A group of experts gave Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis important advice on bringing new companies to the city. The Site Selectors Guild toured the city for the last two days. The group consists of business representatives from around the country.

During their visit, they took a tour around the city and talked to local business owners. Members of the group said Monroe has major potential.

“There is a lot of energy and excitement in this town. It’s absolutely palatable and you can’t manufacture that, you can’t make that up. It’s something that’s occurring naturally and organically,” said the Vice President of Strategic Development Group, Jeannette Goldsmith. “My piece of advice is to take that energy and focus it on a couple of key strategic items that I think the city needs to be working on.”

Members said Monroe needs to focus on its strengths to target specific industries.

“You have agriculture, you have industry, you need to focus on them and how you can grow from successes. Either through vendors, supply chain, their suppliers and how you can make that a bigger business,” said Executive Managing Director of Newmark, Kim Moore.

Goldsmith agrees, saying something that the area already has going for it is agriculture.

“You have a lot of opportunities and synergies with the universities that are in the area to grow the agriculture to add some value-added agriculture, some high-tech components to agriculture,” said Goldsmith.

She said by doing this, it’ll translate into more jobs and capital investment. Members also said Monroe needs at least one industrial site and one industrial park, so if a business was to move there, they could get started right away.

They also said if Monroe doesn’t have an industrial site ready to go, the city won’t be successful in recruiting new companies. Mayor Ellis said he’s eager to focus on what we’re good at and is hopeful Monroe will soon be attracting new opportunities.

“Let’s be laser-focused on what industry we’re trying to attract. Let’s figure out what those industry needs are and let’s go after it,” said Ellis.

Members said if the city focuses on what we have to offer, we could see some major change in Monroe in the next 3 to 5 years. Their services cost $31,000 but the city paid $9,000 of the cost. The remaining cost was paid for by corporate sponsors.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.