Rayville High School not on lockdown, police investigating threat

UPDATE (11:20 a.m.) - Our reporter talked to a member of the school staff. They told KNOE that the school wasn’t on lockdown this morning but there were numerous kids that were checked out early today.

There have been no reports of injuries.

KNOE contacted the Rayville Police Department and they said no arrests had been made in connection with this incident.

We have reached out to the superintendent for more information. KNOE will remain in Rayville to investigate the matter.

The school appears to be calm at this time. (See photo.)

Rayville High School, Dec. 9, 2021 (KNOE)

UPDATE (11:00 a.m.) - Our reporter has arrived on the scene and says the school is not on lockdown at this time.

The KNOE 8 team continues to investigate the situation.

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - BREAKING: Rayville High School is on lockdown due to threats being made by students, according to Rayville PD.

They say several students made threats to shoot up the school.

Officers are on the scene.

We have a reporter heading there now.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.