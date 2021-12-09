Advertisement

Omicron cases increasing in Louisiana, mostly in New Orleans area

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has identified 20 additional cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Officials made the announcement on Thurs., Dec. 9. The number is more than double the amount of cases reported on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of Omicron cases in Louisiana to 37 – 34 probable and 3 confirmed.

  • Region 1 (Greater New Orleans Area): 30 - 28 probable; 2 confirmed
  • Region 2 (Baton Rouge Area): 3 probable
  • Region 4 (Acadiana): 1 probable
  • Region 7 (Northwest): 2 probable
  • Region 9 (Northshore): 1 confirmed

On Wednesday, the state was monitoring 17 cases of the Omicron variant.

The first confirmed Omicron case in Louisiana was identified on Dec. 3.

At least one confirmed case of Omicron was identified on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship that disembarked in New Orleans on Dec. 5. Another confirmed case of Omicron was detected in a Tulane University student living off-campus.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rayville High School, Dec. 9, 2021
No weapon found at Rayville High School after rumors spark scare
Bastrop man arrested, involved in GSU homecoming shooting
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Former Saints player attacked inmate over socks before in-custody death, records show

Latest News

The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high...
Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Officials are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant, now detected in at least 19 states....
New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving as scientists rush to study omicron
Public health officials say emerging evidence shows omicron may spread more quickly than delta...
Omicron spreading across US but delta still dominant
New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
MSDH reports first case of Omicron variant in Mississippi