Radio mistaken for gun at Marathon Refinery; all-clear given

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Reports of an armed intruder forced an emergency lockdown of the Marathon Refinery in Garyville, Louisiana.

The reports came in just after noon on Thurs., Dec. 9.

An employee tells FOX 8 that an alert went out around 12:15 p.m. saying someone had breached security.

An hour later, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s office gave the all-clear, saying a radio was mistaken for a gun.

Nobody was injured and no shots were fired.

