Advertisement

Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/GrayNews) - A Louisiana high school student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Video captured Larrianna Jackson, 18, assaulting a 64-year-old wheelchair-bound teacher and throwing her to the ground after the dismissal bell rang in early October, WVUE reported.

The teacher was badly bruised and was taken to a hospital. She was released after a couple of days.

Jackson was arrested and accused of a felony count of battery of a school teacher.

The student pleaded insanity in a St. Tammany Parish court on Dec. 8.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 14. She is awaiting prosecution in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Two others were arrested, Trinity Gervais, 18, and a juvenile. They both face a charge of unlawful posting of a criminal activity.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases
Man believes wife’s death could be related to deer meat
Zyheim Butcher, 19 of Bastrop
Bastrop man arrested, involved in GSU homecoming shooting
Bastrop police identifies suspect in January 2021 homicide case
Bastrop police identifies suspect in January 2021 homicide case
a
3 juveniles charged for text message threats against Ouachita Parish students
College students try to jump and climb over the closed bridge to Tigerland over the weekend.
Some college students injured after attempting to cross closed bridge to Tigerland this past weekend

Latest News

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Cash payments to teen girls described at Maxwell trial
Casson Allen Davis, 20, of Trumann was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle valued at...
Man jumps on truck bed to try to stop suspect accused of theft
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett case in jurors’ hands at Chicago trial
18M is the estimated cost for the project
GSU is requesting a gate around the campus