LDCC partners with Etheridge Pipeline and Conduit to train utility workforce

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Delta Community College is going on all in to help prepare students to end the digital divide. The college is partnering with Etheridge Pipeline and Conduit by creating a program to train students for careers installing broadband infrastructure.

The program will be based at LDCC’s West Monroe campus, but the school has invested in a mobile trailer equipped with heavy machinery simulators to bring the program anywhere in Northeast Louisiana.

The program will run six to eight weeks and will begin its first session in January.

“It can’t hurt anyone,” explained LDCC’s Director of Advanced Manufacturing, John Garrison, who called the use of simulators a game-changer. “I’m not burning fuels. I’m not causing any maintenance issues, and it allows additional time in the seat to use the simulator.”

Garrison says having a simulator will prepare students for operating machinery that costs over a quarter of a million dollars.

“If I can get them comfortable on a simulator,” explained Garrison. “It’s much easier for them to own operating an actual live piece of equipment.”

Delta Vice-Chancellor Wendi Tostenson says the idea came when Etheridge told Delta they would need 50% more crews come next year to help install broadband infrastructure.

“We have been working with one of our industry partners,” explained Tostenson. “They came to the table and said in six months, there is going to be a huge need for a trained workforce. Well, we want to keep that workforce here.”

Tostenson says it’s all about making sure students have opportunities once they graduate.

“This partnership with the utility technician training program, we are actually going to be onboarding the employees for some of the industry partners,” Tostenson told KNOE. “We are going to do some of the HR work up front. Those employees will have a job when they leave the training program.”

Garrison says most employees will make $20-$30 an hour. Delta expects 10-15 students to be in the first edition of the new program.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.