Governor orders flags flown at half-staff in memory of late fire chief

Funeral services also set for Adams
Arkansas state flag outside the state Capitol.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered all state and federal flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Sedgwick Fire Chief Wes Adams.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered all state and federal flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Sedgwick Fire Chief Wes Adams.

Adams died Tuesday, Dec. 7, after he was struck by a passing vehicle while he was responding to an earlier crash on U.S. Highway 63.

“A selfless public servant, Chief Adams’ bravery was an example of his dedication to protect others on a daily basis, despite dangerous circumstances,” the governor’s proclamation stated. “Chief Adams will remain an example for those who wish to serve, and we are grateful for his life, actions, and memory.”

To read the full proclamation, click here.

Funeral services were also announced Thursday for Adams.

According to a post on the Black Rock Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 4904 West Kingshighway in Paragould.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with burial at Lorado Cemetery on Highway 168.

Wesley Edward Adams Obituary

