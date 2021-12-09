Ford F-series trucks among the most stolen vehicles in the United States

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Facebook post about a stolen F-150 has gained a lot of traction online with many saying their F-series vehicles have also been stolen.

“It’s like watching that movie ‘Gone in Sixty Seconds’ but ‘Gone in Jackson, Mississippi,’” former F-150 owner, Scott Steele, said.

The Ford-150: The most popular vehicle in the United State for many reasons. However, it’s also the most popular vehicle for thieves.

Steele was the owner of a F-150 up until he took it into Jackson.

“I pulled up to Broad Street a couple of minutes before noon to pick up a tray of sandwiches for one of my radio clients to go eat lunch with them and walked in, was inside for 5 minutes, and bye-bye truck,” Steele said.

After Steele’s truck was stolen, he posted on Facebook asking for the community’s help. However, he found that he wasn’t the only one who’s had the particular model stolen.

“I think it really surprised me the number of people that have had their F-150s and F-250s stolen. JPD said that F-150s are the number one most stolen vehicle here in the Metro area and the keypad is easily defeated,” Steele said.

According to Bankrate and other insurance websites, the Ford F-series trucks are some of the most stolen and targeted vehicles in the United States due to their popularity on the road and aftermarket parts.

So much so, numerous aftermarket brands produce anti-theft plates that go behind the truck door handles to make the the truck less vulnerable to break-ins. But Steele said he isn’t sure if it would stop people from getting the truck.

“A $300 quick fix is just going to, it might slow them down a little bit, but I don’t think it’s really going to help any unless it’s tried and true. But, the car theft industry has been around for 100 years,” Steele said.

Steele said the Jackson Police Department and his insurance told him that they have been dealing with many cases just like his.

“It’s the number one most stolen vehicle here in the Jackson Metro area, and through my conversations with Nationwide over the last two days, they’ve told me that it’s very, very high on their list of stolen vehicles.”

One local insurance agent added that models between the years 2004 to 2014 are the ones that he sees stolen the most.

