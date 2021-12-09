Advertisement

Conflicting accounts after stabbing in West Monroe

By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department has arrested a man accused of stabbing another man with a knife.

Booker T. Jackson was arrested on Dec. 8 on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

According to an arrest report, the stabbing victim happened at a home in the 700 block of North 7th near Stella Street.

Officers say they were called out after the victim fled to a nearby address for help.

The stabbing was the result of a dispute, though the parties involved told police conflicting stories. The victim told police the knife attack was unprovoked inside, but Booker said it happened while the two were already fighting in the front yard.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a stab would through the liver. Booker was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center pending further investigation.

