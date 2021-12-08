Advertisement

West Monroe Police share tips to stay safe while holiday shopping

By Kristen Payne
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - People are still shopping for the perfect holiday gift but that could make you a target. The West Monroe Police Department has some tips to make sure a Grinch doesn’t steal the fun this year.

When shopping during the holidays, police say to stay off your phone and remain alert while walking through the aisles or to your car. Paying attention to your surroundings will help make sure you aren’t caught off guard.

Park in a well-lit area and look for landmarks to make it easier to find your car. Walk with a purpose and have keys handy when approaching your car. Act quickly.

Hold on to purses and bags. Don’t place them on top of a car when unlocking your car. Maj. David May says remember to lock your car and roll the windows up.

“When you begin shopping, try to conceal as much as you can in your trunk. Don’t leave things of value, whether it’s things you purchased, your purse or cell phones. If someone looks in that car, it needs to look like it’s completely empty,” May said.

He says to shop with several people and never alone.

WMPD recommends purchasing a camera device like a ring doorbell to try and sway people with bad intentions away from your home.

Many people are ordering online, shipping presents home or going somewhere else. Maj. May says have packages delivered to your work, a friend or relative who will be home. Devices with cameras can be helpful to law enforcement when they are trying to track down a criminal.

Always make sure it looks like someone is home.

“Have those neighbors check on your house. Set timers where lights go off and or have someone pick up your mail, no different during the summertime. Take those same steps and have it where a neighbor goes over to your house,” May said.

Maj. May says don’t leave boxes outside the front of your house. If you catch someone in the act, don’t confront the person but gather as much information as you can to give to the police.

