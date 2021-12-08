Teens accused of stealing guns from vehicles in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A couple of 18-year-olds are suspected to be behind several recent vehicle burglaries in Monroe and the surrounding areas. Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find them.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Lee Morrison and Ricco Valdez Ferrand are each being sought on charges of 15 counts of simple burglary. They say the pair are wanted in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that happened in Sterlington, Monroe and West Monroe between Oct. 20, 2021, and Nov. 6, 2021.

If you know information that can help authorities find these men, you are asked the call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.

Numerous guns were stolen. Authorities say firearm thefts create “a very serious problem” for the safety of the public and officers.

The theft of guns is a problem that authorities say has grown recently because gun owners are leaving their weapons unsecured in unlocked cars.

“It’s your duty to be a responsible gun owner. Just as you would properly store your gun in your home to keep your children safe, you must also take the necessary steps to secure your weapon in your vehicle,” said Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan in a news release last week.

