OPSB hoping voters east of the Ouachita River approve $20 million bond for construction projects

West Monroe, La. (KNOE) -The Ouachita Parish School Board is asking residents east of the Ouachita River to approve a $20 million bond on December 11th. Part of the money will be used to complete the new Sterlington Middle School.

“It’s an additional $20 million to cover all the building and construction projects that we had originally brought to the voters in 2020,” said School Board Vice President Greg Manley.

In 2020, voters already approved $42 million for construction projects. However, Manley, who represents Sterlington, says it wasn’t enough.

“Due to the increase in building construction and so forth due to the pandemic, we were unable to complete all the buildings projects that we brought before the voters,” explained Manley at a meeting on December 7th.

The good news, according to Manley, is residents will stay pay the same amount in taxes.

“We are currently in the process in the next two years of paying off two bonds,” Manley told KNOE. “With those two bonds being paid off, we will be able to bring this proposal before the voters with no increase in taxes.”

Manley says his community needs the money to better serve students in Sterlington.

“Sterlington Middle School is approximately 70 years old,” explained Manley. “We have outgrown that facility. Not only is it aged and deteriorating, but also we have nine temporary buildings housing students in those buildings.”

Manley says after conferring with architects, $20 million will be enough to complete Sterlington Middle School as well as the other construction projects already approved by voters.

