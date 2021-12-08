McDonald’s and Mariah Carey debut merch and ‘Mariah Menu’

(KALB) - Can’t get enough of Mariah Carey during the holidays? Now there’s even more Mariah!

McDonald’s is partnering with the iconic singer to present the Mariah Menu, debuting December 13.

Customers can order the Mariah Menu* in the U.S. starting on Dec.13, featuring a different free item** each day with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app. To access the daily deals, simply download the McDonald’s app and visit the deals section to add to your order.

And if you need extra Mariah in your life, limited-edition Mariah Menu merch will be available for fans for free exclusively in the McDonald’s app. The merch includes a throwback t-shirt and stylish beanie, which will be given away to the first approximately 10,000 fans who redeem the Mariah Menu deal through Mobile Order & Pay on Dec. 15 and Dec. 21.

“Just like so many of my fans, I have such amazing memories with McDonald’s over the years,” Mariah Carey said. “I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches, so creating throwback merch with one of my favorite photos from the 90s was really fun for me.”

*Available only at participating McDonald’s. Valid 1x/day with $1 min. purchase (excl. tax) from Dec. 13-24. See app for details.

**Full list of daily deals: Dec. 13 – Big Mac®; Dec. 14 – McChicken®; Dec. 15 – Bakery Item + Beanie; Dec. 16 – 6-pc Chicken McNuggets®; Dec. 17 – Cheeseburger; Dec. 18 – Hotcakes; Dec. 19 – McDouble®; Dec. 20 – Apple Pie; Dec. 21 – Sausage McMuffin® with Egg + T-Shirt; Dec. 22 – Double Cheeseburger; Dec. 23 – Sausage Biscuit; Dec. 24 – Chocolate Chip Cookies.

