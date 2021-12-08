Image released of vehicle allegedly tied to deadly Jackson motel shooting in August

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police have released an image of a vehicle believed to be tied to a deadly motel shooting in Jackson.

The body of 35-year-old Laron Alexander was found inside a room at the Best Value Inn on August 23. He had been shot multiple times.

An unknown male with a light complexion and dreadlocks was then seen leaving the motel in a dark colored Jeep SUV.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle, they are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

#JPD needs help with information related to the death of, Laron Alexander-35, who was fatally wound at a motel on Interstate 55 N in late August of this year. An unknown male, light complexion, with dreaded hair was seen fleeing in the dark colored Jeep SUV pictured below. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NTfJlV9ryS — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) December 8, 2021

