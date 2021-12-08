Advertisement

Image released of vehicle allegedly tied to deadly Jackson motel shooting in August

Police release image of vehicle tied to deadly Jackson motel shooting in August
Police release image of vehicle tied to deadly Jackson motel shooting in August(WLBT/JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police have released an image of a vehicle believed to be tied to a deadly motel shooting in Jackson.

The body of 35-year-old Laron Alexander was found inside a room at the Best Value Inn on August 23. He had been shot multiple times.

An unknown male with a light complexion and dreadlocks was then seen leaving the motel in a dark colored Jeep SUV.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle, they are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases
Man believes wife’s death could be related to deer meat
Zyheim Butcher, 19 of Bastrop
Bastrop man arrested, involved in GSU homecoming shooting
Bastrop police identifies suspect in January 2021 homicide case
Bastrop police identifies suspect in January 2021 homicide case
a
3 juveniles charged for text message threats against Ouachita Parish students
College students try to jump and climb over the closed bridge to Tigerland over the weekend.
Some college students injured after attempting to cross closed bridge to Tigerland this past weekend

Latest News

Casson Allen Davis, 20, of Trumann was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle valued at...
Man jumps on truck bed to try to stop suspect accused of theft
18M is the estimated cost for the project
GSU is requesting a gate around the campus
18M is the estimated cost for the project
GSU requests a protective barrier around the campus
Ford F-series trucks among the most stolen vehicles in the United States
Ford F-series trucks among the most stolen vehicles in the United States
Sarah Beth Isom, 23, of Rector was arrested in August after an investigation by Clay County...
Teacher sentenced in sexual assault case released