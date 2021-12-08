Donate gift cards to local senior citizens and school staff through “United We Gift”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - More and more organizations are getting into the holiday giving spirit, and the United Way of Northeast Louisiana is no different. “United We Gift” is a community gift card drive benefitting local senior citizens and school staff.

People are asked to donate any type of gift card in increments of $10 through Dec. 10. Gift cards will go to senior citizens who receive congregate meals from the Council On Aging in Ouachita, Lincoln and Union parishes. They’ll also go to teachers and support staff at United Way’s Read, Learn, Succeed partner schools.

Recipients will get handwritten Christmas cards to show appreciation for all they do.

“These are groups of people that we, as United Way of Northeast Louisiana, wanted to give back to this holiday season. We want to give our community who is so wonderful to donate so generously of their time, their resources, and everything that they do for us. We wanted to give them the opportunity to give back to these groups of people as well,” Director of Marketing and Communications Meghan Jones said.

They hope to distribute at least 1,200 gift cards and handwritten Christmas cards as a part of the “United We Gift” project.

People can bring $10 gift cards to United Way’s locations in Monroe and Ruston from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We want to provide an opportunity and a platform for people in the community who want to give back and aren’t sure where to turn. We want United Way of Northeast Louisiana to be their go-to place where they can turn for volunteer opportunities like this one,” Jones said.

The gift cards and accompanying Christmas cards will be brought to the senior centers and schools between Dec. 13-16.

