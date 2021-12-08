Advertisement

Bastrop man arrested, involved in GSU homecoming shooting

Zyheim Butcher, 19 of Bastrop
Zyheim Butcher, 19 of Bastrop(Lincoln Parish Detention Center)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Bastrop man was arrested Monday in connection to the second deadly shooting that happened during Grambling State University’s homecoming festivities around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, says Louisiana State Police.

According to LSP Trooper Michael Reichardt, Zyheim Butcher, age 19 of Bastrop, was arrested in the Dallas - Fort Worth, TX area on Dec. 6, 2021, and transferred to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

Information from the affidavit says Butcher was arrested at 1:30 p.m. in Fort Worth, TX.

Butcher was booked on a charge of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. His bond is set for $3,000,000.

