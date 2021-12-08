Advertisement

Attorney: Dismiss Mississippi inmate’s request for execution

Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson(MDOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney for a Mississippi inmate is asking the state Supreme Court to dismiss the inmate’s request for an execution date.

Blayde Nathaniel Grayson has been on death row 24 years. He said in a handwritten letter to justices last week: “I ask to see that my execution should be carried out forthwith.”

Attorney David Voisin submitted a separate letter Tuesday telling justices that Grayson still has an appeal pending in federal court. Because of that, Voisin is asking justices to disregard Grayson’s request.

Grayson said in his letter that he wants to end all of his appeals. He was convicted of capital murder in 1997 in the 1996 stabbing death of a 78-year-old Minnie Smith during a burglary of her home in south Mississippi’s George County.

Mississippi on Nov. 17 carried out its first execution in nine years, giving a lethal injection to David Neal Cox, who surrendered all appeals and described himself as “worthy of death.” A jury in north Mississippi sentenced Cox to death after he pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter in front of her dying mother.

The state Supreme Court will decide whether to grant Grayson’s request. Mississippi Department of Corrections spokesperson Leo Honeycutt said Friday that the department will be ready if the justices set an execution date.

One of the current state Supreme Court justices, David Ishee, represented Grayson during his trial and during some appeals of the conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases
Man believes wife’s death could be related to deer meat
Zyheim Butcher, 19 of Bastrop
Bastrop man arrested, involved in GSU homecoming shooting
Bastrop police identifies suspect in January 2021 homicide case
Bastrop police identifies suspect in January 2021 homicide case
a
3 juveniles charged for text message threats against Ouachita Parish students
College students try to jump and climb over the closed bridge to Tigerland over the weekend.
Some college students injured after attempting to cross closed bridge to Tigerland this past weekend

Latest News

Casson Allen Davis, 20, of Trumann was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle valued at...
Man jumps on truck bed to try to stop suspect accused of theft
18M is the estimated cost for the project
GSU is requesting a gate around the campus
18M is the estimated cost for the project
GSU requests a protective barrier around the campus
Ford F-series trucks among the most stolen vehicles in the United States
Ford F-series trucks among the most stolen vehicles in the United States
Sarah Beth Isom, 23, of Rector was arrested in August after an investigation by Clay County...
Teacher sentenced in sexual assault case released