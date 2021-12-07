Union Museum of History and Art showcases local Christmas treasures

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Museum of History and Art in Farmerville is bringing Christmas cheer with its new exhibit featuring items from Northeast Louisiana.

The new exhibit called “My Favorite Things” features Christmas treasures brought in to display by community members. In November, the museum sent out a request for people to lend some of their favorite Christmas decorations or sentimental items until Christmas Eve.

About 12 local families responded bringing in snow villages, nativity scenes, quilts, Barbies, and even a Farmerville High Christmas-themed twirler costume from the late 1950s.

Museum program coordinator Jean Jones says the items bring back fond memories for people.

“Usually very happy times that we like to remember, so they love to share that. Then sometimes people don’t know this person, but that object just seems to come alive to bring a story out or maybe it’s their own story that they’re remembering maybe from their childhood or when their children were small,” Jones said.

Jones appreciates the community’s support by entrusting the museum with their Christmas treasures so even more people can enjoy them.

The exhibit is open and free to visit through Christmas Eve. It’s only one part of Union Parish’s celebration kicking off this Thursday with a Christmas music concert.

“This weekend is Christmas in Farmerville with a parade. The lights will come on. The big tree will be lit up. Lots of shopping. Lots of fun events. The following weekend will be Christmas in the Park. The Lake D’Arbonne State Park will have fabulous drive-thru lights. The local chamber of commerce is putting it all together so that will be a big deal. Christmas is here in our town,” Jones said.

The museum is having a food drive Dec. 15-18 collecting canned goods and nonperishable goods for one of the local missions. In exchange, you’ll get a cup of hot chocolate.

