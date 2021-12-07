Santa’s Christmas Village brings holiday cheer to Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum is hosting their annual Santa’s Christmas Village through Dec. 23. The museum is transformed into a winter wonderland with trees, lights and decorations.

Families can come to take pictures with Santa Claus, play in the snow, make an ornament and decorate a cookie. Outside, there’s an inflatable snow mountain and a Christmas village created by local area middle and high school art classes.

“We continue to bring back Christmas Village because, truly, it makes us happy too. We love to see the families come in all dressed up for the holiday, to take pictures, to make memories to enjoy some fun time while they’re here learning and playing together. It’s actually a very important fundraiser for us at the museum as well,” museum director Melissa Saye said.

Santa’s Christmas Village is open Thursday through Friday. Tickets are $10 per person ages two and up. Thursday is half-price admission.

Tickets are also available for Breakfast Jammies and Jingles with Santa on Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event includes a breakfast box, all Santa’s Christmas Village activities, and visits with Santa. There’s limited seating and reservations are required.

