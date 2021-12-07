La. House Committee rejects LDH plan to add COVID-19 vaccine to school immunization schedule

Baton Rouge, La. (KNOE) -The Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committe voted to reject a plan from the Louisiana Department of Health to add the COVID-19 vaccination to the school immunization schedule.

The plan would require the COVID-19 vaccine for any student in any age group that has received full authorization from the FDA. Right now, that is any student over the age of 16.

The hearing drew big crowds at the State Capitol.

“The COVID-19 shot should not be added to be required for schools,” said Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.

“We believe the loss of life endured throughout the 21 months of this pandemic and particularly the loss of young life has simply been untenable,” said Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter.

Even if adopted, Louisiana law would still allow any parent to opt their children out of the requirement for religious, health, and philosophical reasons.

Dr. Kanter says adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the schedule for students is common sense.

“Nationally, for the month of September, COVID-19 was the sixth leading cause of death for students aged 5- 14,” explained Dr. Kanter.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry spoke in opposition to the bill claiming LDH didn’t have the authority to mandate the vaccine.

“The proposed LDH plan to propose adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required immunizations for school entry is not permitted under state law,” said Landry, who claimed it was up to the Board of Elementary or Secondary Education.

Stephen Russo, the Legal Director for LDH, says Louisiana Law gives the State Health Officer the sole power to “Take such action as is necessary to accomplish the suppression of diseases of all kinds in order to prevent their spread.”

Landry also took issue that the rule doesn’t exempt those who have already had COVID-19.

“The proposed rule does not conform to all applicable provisions of the law in our constitution,” said Landry. “It does not allow satisfactory evidence of immunity to be furnished in lieu of immunization.”

Kanter says that is because there is evidence to suggest the vaccine provides more protection than natural immunity.

“The protection that one gets from being infected with COVID is somewhat unpredictable and not terribly durable,” explained Dr. Kanter.

Another issue was that the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t prevent a person from becoming infected.

“There is a reason we have virtually eradicated polio, smallpox, measles, the mumps,” said Speaker Schexnayder. “These vaccines prevent the disease. That is not what the COVID-19 shot does.”

Kanter disagreed, citing recent mumps outbreaks on the LSU campus, with a majority of the infected being vaccinated.

“The remaining vaccine-preventable diseases that we include on the school immunization schedules, breakthrough infections are a known and expected occurrence,” explained Kanter. “No vaccine is 100%, and the efficacy of the COVID vaccine is on par with the other vaccines on the schedule.”

