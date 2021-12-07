Find a furry friend at the ‘Empty the Shelter’ event

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter is hosting ‘Empty the Shelter’ which started Dec. 6, 2021, and goes until Dec. 20, 2021. The lowered adoption fees are $35 for dogs or cats throughout the event. The Bissell Pet Foundation sponsors the event and covers the difference to help increase pet adoptions around the country, as well as here in Northeast Louisiana.

The shelter’s director says they see an influx of families during these events. “It’s a big help for us. The last time we participated, we adopted out close to 70 animals in a week. We normally don’t adopt out 70 animals in a month on a normal basis,” said Stephanie Mullins.

The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for adoption.

