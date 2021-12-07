Bastrop police seek help from public regarding unsolved homicide

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop police are asking for the public’s help regarding a homicide less than a month ago.

Chief of Bastrop Police Department Dewayne Reed says Bobby Simmons, 62, was shot several times outside of his home in Bastrop on Nov. 15, 2021.

According to police, the murder happened at the 600 block of Haynes Avenue shortly after 10:00 p.m. Reed says it wasn’t until 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 16 that Simmons was found dead in his front yard.

“A resident of Bastrop that knew Bobby passed through the area and saw some things that were suspicious and he approached and found him there,” said Reed.

Simmons was a father and a lifelong resident of Bastrop. Chief Reed is asking anyone with information to call the Bastrop Police Department or North Delta Crime Stoppers.

