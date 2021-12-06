Police: Man says he smoked PCP before crash that hospitalized Monroe chef Cory Bahr

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A 41-year-old man accused of causing a wreck that hospitalized celebrity chef Cory Bahr told police he smoked PCP prior to the crash, according to a police affidavit. Monroe Police arrested Eddie Brown III Sunday afternoon on the scene, the report states.

Investigators say the incident occurred in the 400 block of Desiard Street. The police report states Brown was traveling west bound in a 1999 Ford CVC when he “rear ended another vehicle at a high rate of speed causing it to flip twice and come to a rest on a building. That building, according to photos Bahr posted to social media, was Bahr’s own coffee shop, Standard Coffee Co.

The police report states officers smelled a “strong odor of suspected Phencyclidine (PCP) when they approached him on scene. Officers report Brown was unable to speak and did not know where he was, however admitted to smoking PCP while receiving care, according to the arrest affidavit.

Additionally, Brown was charged for having an expired driver’s license, no vehicle registration, no inspection sticker or an insurance card. From there, Brown was arrested and taken to OCC.

State Representative Michael Echols posted to Facebook about the crash, saying Bahr was hospitalized.

Brown was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of:

- Careless operation

- Operating a vehicle while license is suspended

- No motor vehicle insurance

- Expired DL

- Operating a vehicle while intoxicated

- Expired MVI

- Owner to secure registration

Bahr is the owner of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee, and Heritage Catering in Monroe.

