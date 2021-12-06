Advertisement

Monroe police: Man admits to shooting all bullets at victim Sunday night

Laquan Wilson, 21, of Monroe
Laquan Wilson, 21, of Monroe(OPSO)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police said a family dispute resulted in a man being shot several times Sunday night.

Monroe police officers were called to the 4200 block of Beale Street Dec. 5, 2021, shortly before 10:00 p.m. Upon the officers’ arrival, they discovered Laquan Wilson, a 21-year-old suspect, still at the scene. Authorities say Wilson was taken into custody.

An affidavit stated multiple witnesses claimed they observed Wilson shoot the victim. Authorities stated inside the affidavit that Wilson admitted in a recorded interview that he shot all the bullets in his handgun at the victim.

Police say they located the victim, Courtenay Skinner, lying near the front door of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and ultimately died at the scene.

Officers say Wilson was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on a charge of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases
Man believes wife’s death could be related to deer meat
Eddie Brown, 41, of Monroe.
Police: Man says he smoked PCP before crash that hospitalized Monroe chef Cory Bahr
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Bogalusa rapper JayDaYoungan, aka Javarious Scott, 23, faces the possibility of up to five...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan faces possibility of 5 years after being indicted on federal gun charge
Derrick Moore, arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder (12-3-2021)
OPSO: Man arrested for shooting says he “only wanted to scare the victims”

Latest News

a
3 juveniles charged for text message threats against Ouachita Parish students
Lots of people showed up for a Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee meeting held to...
Health and Welfare Committee rejects LDH’s vaccine proposal for most school children
Health & Welfare Committee rejects LDH proposal that would require COVID-19 vaccine for some...
Health & Welfare Committee rejects LDH proposal that would require COVID-19 vaccine for some students
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast