Monroe police: Man admits to shooting all bullets at victim Sunday night

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police said a family dispute resulted in a man being shot several times Sunday night.

Monroe police officers were called to the 4200 block of Beale Street Dec. 5, 2021, shortly before 10:00 p.m. Upon the officers’ arrival, they discovered Laquan Wilson, a 21-year-old suspect, still at the scene. Authorities say Wilson was taken into custody.

An affidavit stated multiple witnesses claimed they observed Wilson shoot the victim. Authorities stated inside the affidavit that Wilson admitted in a recorded interview that he shot all the bullets in his handgun at the victim.

Police say they located the victim, Courtenay Skinner, lying near the front door of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and ultimately died at the scene.

Officers say Wilson was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on a charge of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.