Man arrested following school parking lot shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 19-year-old man is in custody after police said he opened fire in a high school parking lot.

Tavares Townsend, Jr. of Blytheville is charged with a terroristic act and aggravated assault.

According to a Monday news release, officers responded to a shots-fired call at 9:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in the Blytheville High School parking lot on North 10th Street.

When they arrived, police found a vehicle that had been shot up. The owner identified Townsend as the offender, the release stated.

After reviewing school surveillance video of the event, investigators obtained warrants for Townsend’s arrest. He was taken into custody on Saturday, Dec. 4.

According to school officials, neither Townsend nor the victim are students.

“According to information obtained in the investigation this was in retaliation of a previous fight,” Chief Ross Thompson said.

