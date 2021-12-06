Advertisement

“Let’s Go Brandon” sign seen along Highway 6 road project

TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign...
TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign along Highway 6 near Valley Mills High School.(KWTX Viewer Submission)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign along Highway 6 near Valley Mills High School.

A viewer sent in a photo of the sign from Sunday night, which shows a digital message board that said “Let’s Go Brandon.”

In a statement to KWTX, TxDOT said “This sign is stationed on one of TxDOT’s SH 6 projects and belongs to the contractor. The message has been removed, and TxDOT is in communication with the contractor regarding this matter.”

According to the Associated Press, the saying started in October, when a reporter was interviewing the winner of a NASCAR race. The crowd was chanting “F--- Joe Biden,” but the reporter thought they were chanting “Let’s Go Brandon,” in support of the driver, 28-year-old Brandon Brown.

Since then, the saying has been used by those who oppose President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases
Man believes wife’s death could be related to deer meat
Eddie Brown, 41, of Monroe.
Police: Man says he smoked PCP before crash that hospitalized Monroe chef Cory Bahr
a
3 juveniles charged for text message threats against Ouachita Parish students
Laquan Wilson, 21, of Monroe
Monroe police: Man admits to shooting all bullets at victim Sunday night
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

College students try to jump and climb over the closed bridge to Tigerland over the weekend.
Some college students injured after attempting to cross closed bridge to Tigerland this past weekend
Christina Miller
Woman accused of attacking boyfriend in Boyce
Two puppies are waiting to be adopted at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter in West Monroe....
Find a furry friend at the ‘Empty the Shelter’ event
The Big Pig is a burger with two patties, two seared pork belly pieces, with Cajun aioli, and...
Feed Your Soul: The Walking Pig
Feed Your Soul: The Walking Pig
Feed Your Soul: The Walking Pig