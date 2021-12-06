Advertisement

Kansas senator supports honorable discharge for unvaccinated military members

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) aims to include the measure in the yet-to-be-passed National Defense Authorization Act.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For members of the military choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) wants to protect them from receiving a dishonorable discharge.

Marshall wants to include this as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, currently being debated in the Senate.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in August that all military members would be required to get vaccinated. Marshall says punishment for refusing the vaccine still remains unclear.

“We shouldn’t make our heroes criminals,” said Marshall. “We shouldn’t make them felons. If they get a dishonorable discharge, they are going to struggle to get a job the rest of their life; they will lose all of their VA benefits, their access to the VA healthcare system, to VA home loans, to VA education dollars as well.”

Similar language was included in the final House bill, which already passed.

From soldier pay raises to military construction, the $770 billion NDAA would increase military spending by around 5% this year. For decades the annual policy bill has passed through Congress with strong bipartisan support, however, partisan tensions in the U.S Senate are making a timely passage appear unlikely.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. has written a letter to Senate and House Armed Services Committee leaders, Jack Reed (D-RI), Jim Risch (R-ID), Adam Smith (D-WA), and Mike Rogers (R-AL) requesting they include his amendment in the NDAA.

Marshall is a former U.S Army physician.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDWF ask the community to test animals for diseases
Man believes wife’s death could be related to deer meat
Eddie Brown, 41, of Monroe.
Police: Man says he smoked PCP before crash that hospitalized Monroe chef Cory Bahr
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Bogalusa rapper JayDaYoungan, aka Javarious Scott, 23, faces the possibility of up to five...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan faces possibility of 5 years after being indicted on federal gun charge
Derrick Moore, arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder (12-3-2021)
OPSO: Man arrested for shooting says he “only wanted to scare the victims”

Latest News

Sens. Bill Cassidy (left) and John Kennedy (right)
La. senators join effort to overturn Biden vaccine mandate for large companies
Early voting starts Oct. 30 for Nov. 13 election in Louisiana
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Monroe residents receive money for rent and utilities from rental assistance program
Monroe residents receive money for rent and utilities from rental assistance program
Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
Louisiana lawmakers to hold historic veto override session