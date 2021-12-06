Bastrop police identifies suspect in January 2021 homicide case

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop police have a new suspect in a homicide case involving a Bastrop woman.

Bastrop police said Cheyanne McClendon, 28, was found deceased in a wooded area on Jan. 31, 2021, on Gurden Avenue. Officers added that McClendon was brutally beaten and possibly sexually assaulted.

Evidence from the crime scene led Bastrop officers to identify a suspect, says Chief Dewayne Reed.

“We’ve come up with a suspect, we’re continuing the investigation. We’re very optimistic that we will be able to identify the suspect on certain other things that we have to do in the investigation. We’re very optimistic,” said Reed.

Police will not release the name of the suspect, but officers are hoping to make an arrest soon.

