3 juveniles charged for text message threats against Ouachita Parish students

By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Three juveniles face charges after investigating threats at two Ouachita Parish Public Schools.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office started investigating text message threats Tuesday.

Deputies said students were threatened via text messages at Good Hope Middle School and verbally at Ouachita Parish High School.

Two 11-year-olds from Good Hope Middle School are charged with Terrorizing.

A 15-year-old student at Ouachita Parish High School is also charged with Terrorizing and being held at Green Oaks Detention Center.

The investigation is continuing; however, investigators said there is no indication any other suspects were involved.

