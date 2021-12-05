Advertisement

Pilot found dead at site of small plane crash in Arkansas

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENWOOD, Ark. (AP) - The pilot was found dead when searchers in Arkansas discovered the wreckage of a single-engine plane that had gone missing, officials said Sunday.

Arkansas State Police said pilot Vernon Hampton of Clarksville was the lone occupant of the plane.

State police said they were notified at about 10 p.m. Friday that an aircraft that had been expected to land at Clarksville Municipal Airport was overdue. The plane’s last known location was in the area near Trap Mountain west of Hot Springs.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said the plane took off from an airport in Minden, Louisiana.

Search crews located the crash site Saturday morning. The National Transportation Safety Board said the wreckage of the Cessna 182 was found near the unincorporated community of Bonnerdale in Hot Spring County.

The crash site between Glenwood and Hot Springs is on the southeastern edge of the Ouachita National Forest, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

