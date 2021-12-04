Advertisement

OPSO: Man arrested for shooting says he “only wanted to scare the victims”

Derrick Moore, arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder (12-3-2021)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man was arrested Friday night in connection to a shooting.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office (OPSO), Derrick Moore of Monroe drove his vehicle up to two people standing outside a home located in the 200 block of Apple Street. Authorities say Moore stopped his vehicle just feet from both victims and began shooting at them.

One of the victims was shot and transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

OPSO says Moore admitted to the shooting but stated he only wanted to scare the victims. The affidavit does not provide details on how Moore is connected to the victims.

Reports from OPSO say Moore claimed he drove over the Endom Bridge, and threw his handgun into the Ouachita River.

Moore was booked on two counts of second-degree attempted murder, violation of protective order, and obstruction of justice at the Ouachita Correctional Center.

