Advertisement

Maryland homeowners burn down home fending off snakes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What started as an attempt to get rid of household pests ended with a $1 million home going up in flames.

It happened last month, about an hour west of Baltimore, Maryland, but fire officials just released the cause.

They say the homeowners were trying to smoke out a snake infestation and the coals were too close to combustible materials.

The fire started in the basement and quickly spread through each floor.

No injuries were reported as no one was at home when the fire started.

The status of the snakes is unknown.

The house, which was recently purchased for $1.8 million, has sustained more than a $1 million worth of damage.

Officials deemed the fire as an accident.

Fire officials advise homeowners to call a professional if there is infestation at the home.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Deer disease found in south Ark., baiting banned in 2 La. parishes
Monroe Target Subjects - Nov. 18, 2021
Police search for suspects in Monroe Target theft
The Associate Pastor is asking for the communities help
Local church bus was stolen and burned
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Interstate 20 in Monroe
Legislators discuss Interstate 20 expansion in Ouachita Parish

Latest News

U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old girl from N.C.
Supply chain crisis making an impact on food banks.
Supply chain issues making an impact on foodbank
Friday Night Blitz - 12/3/2021 - 2
Sterlington & Union will slug it out for state title; Neville, J-Hodge & Oak Grove fall short
Friday Night Blitz - 12/3/2021 - 3
Friday Night Blitz - 12/3/2021 - 3