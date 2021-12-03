Shriners Hospitals in Shreveport fires employees for refusing COVID vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shriners Hospitals for Children in Shreveport, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has fired at least seven employees for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s according to Mel Bower, Shriners’ chief communications and marketing officer.

Bower says the number of employees fired is less than 5% of the hospital’s workforce. At least seven people have been let go, he says. He did not comment on what positions these people held.

When asked if this would lead to shortages at the hospital, Bower said no.

The hospital held town hall meetings and listening sessions for at least three months, encouraging employees to get vaccinated and to hear their concerns, Bower says.

At this time, Bower is not aware of any lawsuits filed by former employees. He added that fired employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible for rehire.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is located at 3100 Samford Ave. in Shreveport, La. (KSLA)

“As one of the largest and most beloved specialty health care systems in the world, Shriners Hospitals for Children cares for one of the most vulnerable populations: children. Many of our patients have serious underlying conditions that put them in high risk categories; more are ineligible for vaccines because of their age. Shriners Hospitals for Children has always put the needs of our patients first. Vaccination protects our patients’ health and well-being and helps us safeguard one another, our families and our communities.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.