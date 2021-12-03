Advertisement

Shriners Hospitals in Shreveport fires employees for refusing COVID vaccine

Shriners Hospitals for Children is located at 3100 Samford Ave. in Shreveport, La.
Shriners Hospitals for Children is located at 3100 Samford Ave. in Shreveport, La.(KSLA)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shriners Hospitals for Children in Shreveport, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has fired at least seven employees for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s according to Mel Bower, Shriners’ chief communications and marketing officer.

Bower says the number of employees fired is less than 5% of the hospital’s workforce. At least seven people have been let go, he says. He did not comment on what positions these people held.

When asked if this would lead to shortages at the hospital, Bower said no.

The hospital held town hall meetings and listening sessions for at least three months, encouraging employees to get vaccinated and to hear their concerns, Bower says.

At this time, Bower is not aware of any lawsuits filed by former employees. He added that fired employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible for rehire.

