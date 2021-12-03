MPD Officer buys stuffed animals for young girls, gives the gift of kindness

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -It’s a police officer’s job to protect and serve. One officer from the Monroe Police Department is taking that obligation to another level.

“She walked in, and she was like, oh my god,” explained Officer Chapman. “I was like, oh man. I had to do it.”

On December 1st, Chapman was working an off-duty shift at the Brookshire’s Supermarket on North 18th Street when he saw something.

Four-year-old Ellie Mint, shopping with her mother and sister, lit up when she saw a “Baby-Yoda” stuffed animal. The family proceeded to the pharmacy to finish their errands.

“It was like a fatherly instinct. I love making people happy, and buying that toy put a smile on her face,” said Officer Chapman, who bought the stuffed animal and another for Ellie’s sister and presented them to the girls.

“I’m still kind of speechless and amazed by it,” said the girls’ mother, Ashton Mintz. “It’s unbelievable that someone who didn’t know us wanted to do something to put a smile on our face.”

Chapman says it’s just part of the job.

“Not only do we protect every night,” Chapman told KNOE. “We have got to serve the community. We are public servants, and I’m out here serve the community at any cost.”

The girls’ parents hope Chapman’s generosity is something their kids carry with them for a long time.

“Random acts of kindness are important,” explained their mother. “Kindness matters, and that is not something you can teach them. It’s an experience, and we got to experience it first hand.”

To see the Mintz family thank Chapman, watch the video embedded in this article.

