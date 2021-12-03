Local church bus was stolen and burned

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rowland Road Baptist Church Pastor Norman Bryant, says someone stole a church bus and then burned it. Now they are looking for ways to transport members to and from the church.

Bryant says the bus went missing on November 28th, and they need help finding the thief. Now they’re praying for something he never imagined. How to accommodate church members after someone stole their church bus.

He says it’s used on Sundays to take people to and from church. Then the key is left under the seat for the pastor to pick up on Monday, but this week the bus was gone and they were shocked when it was found.

“The policeman called me Tuesday night around midnight and reported they found it burning on Caples Road in West Monroe,” said Norman Bryant, the Rowland Road Baptist Church Associate Pastor.

Bryant says the bus carries about 30 people, so now they have to figure out how to get them to church and how to pay for it. He says it’ll cost about $9,000 to replace it after insurance.

“We’re already looking for a new bus or different bus but it might take a while for us to get it but we’ll make the adjustments if we have to,” said Bryant.

The bus captain says he just doesn’t understand why.

“This was such a surprising thing to happen and I think for the most part we were praying about the person who stole the bus and that God works this out,” said Nathan Moore, the Rowland Road Baptist Church Bus Captain.

Church members are asking people to report any information to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. If you would like to donate you can stop by the church or mail a check to 336 Rowland Rd, Monroe, LA 71203.

