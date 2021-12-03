Advertisement

ArkLaMiss states among the lowest vaccination rates in U.S.

By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - When it comes to COVID-19 vaccination rates, the states that make up the ArkLaMiss have some of the lowest in the country.

Fully vaccinated residents in Arkansas make up only 49.5% of the state’s population. That’s slightly higher than Louisiana, where the rate of full vaccination is just 49%.

In Mississippi, just 47% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Officials continue to push vaccination as the omicron variant spreads across the nation. As of Friday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. CST, omicron has been discovered in six states: New York, Colorado, Nebraska, California, Hawaii, and Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Deer disease found in south Ark., baiting banned in 2 La. parishes
Monroe Target Subjects - Nov. 18, 2021
Police search for suspects in Monroe Target theft
The Associate Pastor is asking for the communities help
Local church bus was stolen and burned
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
Interstate 20 in Monroe
Legislators discuss Interstate 20 expansion in Ouachita Parish

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Louisiana hunters offered chance at $1,000 for deer samples
A $1 million bond was set for Dangelo Vandell Lewis, 20, of Jonesboro during a probable cause...
$1 million bond set for suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19, omicron variant
Shriners Hospitals for Children is located at 3100 Samford Ave. in Shreveport, La.
Shriners Hospitals in Shreveport fires employees for refusing COVID vaccine