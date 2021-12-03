ArkLaMiss states among the lowest vaccination rates in U.S.

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - When it comes to COVID-19 vaccination rates, the states that make up the ArkLaMiss have some of the lowest in the country.

Fully vaccinated residents in Arkansas make up only 49.5% of the state’s population. That’s slightly higher than Louisiana, where the rate of full vaccination is just 49%.

In Mississippi, just 47% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Officials continue to push vaccination as the omicron variant spreads across the nation. As of Friday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. CST, omicron has been discovered in six states: New York, Colorado, Nebraska, California, Hawaii, and Minnesota.

