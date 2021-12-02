Zoo Buddy: Texas Longhorns!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Can you guess the favorite food of these texas longhorns? They LOVE Hawaiian king rolls! Zookeepers at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo say their previous owners fed them king rolls and now that’s their favorite snack.

“They are actually direct descendants from some feral Spanish cattle that Christopher Columbus brought to the United States [...] females and males both have horns and they can reach up to 8 feet long,” explains zookeeper Jayme Jordan. “They were actually used for travel a very long time because they can withstand days without water and they will eat about anything, pretty much any refuge they can find.”

If you’re on the train ride at the zoo, you’ll be able to see these guys roaming and you might even be able to catch Jordan feeding them.

“They used to roam free in Texas. They actually replaced the bison a long time ago to help cut down on the vegetation through the state, but now a lot of people farm them,” says Lisa Taylor, the General Curator at the zoo. “They’re on farms, ranches, stuff like that, people have them as pets, they actually break them and ride them in races believe it or not and in parades.”

“In the 1920s, they were almost extinct and had to have the government step in and help get their numbers back up just because they were used so much for beef,” says Jordan.

Now they say their numbers are doing better.

You can visit them at the zoo every day of the week between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m, and you can reach them at (318) 329-2400 for more information.

Also, keep Jungle Bells on your calendar! It’s December 18th, 2021. It’ll be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. with Santa, shopping, food, prize giveaways, and more. And it’s free!

