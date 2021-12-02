Unusual Bastrop civil service board hearing held after cancelation

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Wednesday’s Bastrop civil service board meeting was unusual. During the meeting, they made a ruling on a police officer’s accusation of alleged abuse of authority by the mayor but that’s not why it was unusual. The meeting was held in the hallway of City Hall near the bathroom. The board was unable to meet in the usual room because the doors were locked.

It may have sounded like a regular meeting, but it was far from that. Wednesday’s Bastrop civil service board meeting was held in the hallway of City Hall, instead of the city courtroom. One member had to use a trash can as a podium.

The door to the courtroom was locked because chairman Duffie Moore canceled the meeting earlier this week. Tuesday, KNOE received an email from the civil service board’s secretary saying the other four board members wished to hold a meeting. The board must have t least four members to conduct business. The board’s secretary was instructed by Mayor Betty Alford-Olive not to go to the meeting. Olive said she didn’t set the meeting nor cancel the meeting, but she respects chairman Duffie Moore’s wishes to cancel it. The main item on the agenda was the demotion of officer KeeSonya Lynch.

Lynch was demoted from assistant chief to captain by the mayor just one day after Carl Givens was demoted by the civil service board for conduct unbecoming of an officer. She is accusing the mayor of abuse of authority and retaliation. The mayor denies those accusations. The board found no reason why Lynch should have been demoted and re-instated her as assistant chief of police.

“I felt the board made an excellent decision based upon the facts that were presented to them and as you know, justice delayed is justice denied and my client is entitled to justice. In this particular case, we felt she was retaliated against, and the board heard us out and made the proper decision,” said the attorney representing KeeSonya Lynch, James Ross. “There was an attempt to delay justice and of course in this particular instance, you have to do what you have to do.”

The board also said Lynch should get back pay and her attorney fees paid.

Now, all of this might be overturned. Christopher Releford, who filed in as chairman today, was recently terminated by the police department. The state examiner said Releford no longer has a position on the board because of his termination and under the open meetings law, today was not a legitimate quorum.

However, the attorney for the board said Releford is allowed to serve on the board.

